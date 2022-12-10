Phantoms and Commodores both vying for championships

Phoebus is trying to go after its second straight in Class 3, while Maury is eyeing their first title since 2019.

A pair of area high schools are vying to state titles on Saturday. In Class 3, Phoebus will faceoff against Heritage of Lynchburg from Liberty University. The Phantoms (14-0) are trying to go after back to back championships, but they've felt just trying to get back the second time took plenty to accomplish.

"I'm not going to lie. Since we knew we had to come harder this season to get back to this point, it was definitely harder", says cornerback and Pitt commit, Jordan Bass. "Everything is not going to be given to us."

"These guys went through something last year", says head coach Jeremy Blunt. "They understand what it takes to get here. That's a big difference, but also that it brings some heavy expectations."

It's a little different for Maury (10-1). They last won a Class 5 championship in 2019, but the big shadow they've had to deal with over the years has been Highland Springs (14-0) who they'll face from Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The Commodores have appeared in the state finals the past five years while the Springers have also been to the finals the five seasons, but capturing four straight titles in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

"Both teams are fast", says head coach Dyrri McCain. "I think we pretty much mirror each other. You talk about two programs who consistently do it."