Phantoms embrace the pressures of being on top

After capturing two straight Class 3 state titles in football, Phoebus makes the switch to Class 4 in 2023.

HAMPTON, Va. — Is consistent winning over a period of time easy? On the outside looking in, it appears that way, but if you talk to those who've been there, they'll tell you otherwise.

For example, the Phoebus Phantoms. They roll into the 2023 season as the 2-time defending Class 3 state champions. Have they lost a few components from last year? Absolutely. It includes Jordan Bass who'll be a linebacker this fall at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Phantoms always seem to find a way to reload. With all that success, does winning come at a price?

"Yes", says Phoebus defensive lineman Anthony Reddick. "Sacrifice comes with sacrifice. We actually work for everything that we have and everything we earn."

Cornerback Ricardo Underwood felt, "It's good and bad to it", he says. "Of course we have a target on our back, but that means we have to come hard at work".

Head coach, Jeremy Blunt and his staff have continued to tell their players to be on top comes with challenges. "You understand every year that you're going to deal with a new team. A new group of young men regardless of the fact that you have a lot of guys coming back."

So how does he keep complacency from creeping into his team?

"It's human nature to want to sit back and pick your feet up and relax and look around", he said. "I'm a constant competitor and I preach competition."

The Phantoms are eyeing a third straight title for the first time since the program did it from 2008-2010. To do that, they must do so moving up to Class 4 this season.

"I think it would be special", Blunt said. "I think the things we're trying to achieve with a 3-peat. I think it would work in so many different areas outside just the football field. Outside of just the classroom, but also for these young men to take home something that they can sit on for the rest of their lives".