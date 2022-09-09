Phantoms stay perfect while Lions picks up first win

Some Thursday night high school football saw Phoebus shutout Warwick 25-0 and Warhill won a low scoring game over Tabb 7-0.

In a Peninsula District showdown of unbeatens, Phoebus reigned supreme Thursday night as they blanked Warwick 25-0 at Todd Stadium. The Phantoms (2-0) got two touchdowns from University of Pittsburgh commit Jordan Bass in the win.

Phoebus opened the scoring in the first half when senior quarterback, Nolan James connected with Bass on a 51 yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead. Then just before the break, Davion Roberts went in from a yard out as they led the Raiders 13-0.

Keyontae Gray delivered a knockout punch to open the second half with an 82 yard kickoff return to make it 19-0. Warwick (2-1) suffered its first loss.