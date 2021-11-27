Phantoms storm into state semis as they top Falcons

HAMPTON, Va. — Hard to believe, but its been four years since Phoebus last found themselves in the state semifinals. The Phantoms (12-1) are back in a big way as they dispensed York 27-3 to capture the Class 3 Region B title on Saturday from Darling Stadium.
They got a big game from quarterback, Mark Wagner who was 12 of 18 for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He ran a portion of the offense through Kymari Gray who had 5 catches for 92 yards and a score.
The Phoebus defense also came up big limiting the Falcons (11-2) to 117 yards and no touchdowns in the game. Next up for the Phantoms will be Brentsville who won over Meridian 13-7 on Friday night.