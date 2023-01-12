Phantoms & Titans rake in Class 3 All-State football honors

Of the 32 spots on the 1st and 2nd teams Phoebus and Lake Taylor had 19 chosen on Thursday.

When the Class 3 all-state football squad was announced Thursday by the Virginia High School League, Phoebus and Lake Taylor cleaned up on the first and second teams.

Of the 32 spots, the Phantoms and Titans had 18 chosen. Phoebus with 13 alone with four on the first team. Among them was quarterback Nolan James who couldn't play in the state title game back in December due to an injury.

His teammate, wide receiver Jordan Bass got Offensive Player Of The Year. The University of Pittsburgh commit had two scores in their win over Heritage of Lynchburg and he also got a pick six in the game.

Their coach, Jeremy Blunt took home Coach Of The Year as he led the Phantoms to a second straight championship.