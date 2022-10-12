Phoebus claims Class 3 state title while Maury falls for second straight season

Phantoms finish with a perfect record (15-0) while Commodores finish as runner-ups in back to back seasons finishing 10-2.

Phoebus concluded their season in expected Phantom fashion taking down Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 at Liberty University Saturday afternoon for the Class 3 State Championship. The only loss to the program in 9 state championship appearances came to Heritage making today even more special. The Phantoms took the field without starting quarterback Nolan James who was injured in the semi- final game against Brentsville District. He arrived to the game today in a boot.

His replacement Jayden Earley filled in just fine. In the first quarter Earley found Jordan Bass 83 yards downfield to give the Phantoms the early 7-0 advantage. The tandem would connect again with 15 seconds left in the first when Earley finds Bass this time for 75 yards for a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter the Phantoms now up 27-0, until Ty'Reon Taylor cruises in for 22 yards as they take a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

In the third quarter leading 34-7, the defense also did their part but it was still a familiar face. Bass came up big with a pick 6 good for an 82 yard return and a score.

On the final play of the game it was a fitting tribute as Nolan James dressed and took the field to take a knee, ending the game. The Phantoms took it 48-7 over Heritage as Phoebus secures back to back titles and a perfect 15-0 season.

The Commodores on the other hand, experienced heartbreak for the second straight year after falling to Stone Bridge last year off a hail Mary play. On Saturday afternoon they faced Highland Springs of Richmond for the Class 5 title at S.B Ballard Stadium. They took the field, without defensive back Kendall Daniels and star running back Peyton Jones played limited snaps. Both absences would prove costly.

It was a shaky start for Maury as quarterback Mario Miller threw an interception that was returned 66 yards for a touchdown to give the Springers their first touchdown of the game. Then on the Commodores next possession, Miller threw yet another interception. It was just 4 minutes into the game.

But in the second they responded when Miller found Joshua Powell 25 yards deep to give the Commodores their first and only lead of the game 7-6. Highland Springs would then raise them two touchdowns of their own to take an 18-7 lead at halftime.

Late in the third they extended that lead to 26-7 until Kelvin Seay would take it 6 yards on a kickoff return to make it a two possession game 26-13 Springers.

Seay would add another in the fourth however the Commodores wound up falling 33-19 finishing 10-2 as the state runner up for a second straight season.