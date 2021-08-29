Phoebus cruises past Lake Taylor in season opener

Phantoms quarterback, Mark Wagner accounted for 246 yards of total offensive as they rolled past the Titans 56-6 on Saturday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Phoebus sent a message early and often in its season opener on the road against Lake Taylor. Phantoms quarterback, Mark Wagner passed for 154 yards, ran for another 92 to go with 5 touchdowns (4 by air, 1 running) as they beat the Titans 56-6 Saturday night.

The senior capped off their opening drive with a 24 yard touchdown pass to Jordan Bass for a 7-0 lead. The very next Phoebus series in the first quarter, Wagner then busted free untouched for a 77 yard score and a 14-0 lead. Before the Titans realized it, they were trailing 42-0 at halftime.