In a rare Tuesday night makeup game, Phoebus won the big Peninsula District showdown with Woodside 19-13.

The Phantoms got touchdowns from Jaylen White, Chris Daniels and Anthony Turner to take a 19-7 lead.

Although the Wolverines scored a fourth quarter touchdowns and had the ball with just over a minute to go, the Phantoms defense stiffened to secure the win.

Both teams were undefeated in district play to start the night.

