Phoebus, Hampton duel in rainy rivalry game

NORFOLK, Va. — The most storied rivalry in Peninsula sports seemed poised to go into halftime all tied up. Knotted at 7 following a pick 6 from Jaquan Montgomery for Hampton and Jalen Mayo's catch and run for Phoebus, under a minute remained in the half as Phoebus held the ball at midfield. The Mayo broke free again. Quarterback Mark Wagner uncorked a ball that seemed to briefly touch the layer of clouds that hung over Darling Stadium all day, and Mayo ran under it and into the end zone to give the Phantoms a 14-7 lead.