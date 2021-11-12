Phoebus prevails, Maury falls in state finals

The Phantoms win their 1st title since 2011, while Maury can't close second in 3 years

NORFOLK, Va. — The Phoebus Phantoms are a local football powerhouse. Seven state titles and Penninsula domination headline their impressive resume. Of late, however, that final hump has grown for the Phantoms, with no state title since 2011.

That changed tonight in Lynchburg. Despite an undefeated Liberty Christian team seeming poised to prolong the slump, Phoebus rose to the occasion behind a parade of pick 6's to win the title.

"We've consistently won, but we needed the big one," said head coach Jeremy Blount, his shirt drenched not just from the day long rain....but a championship Gatorade bath as well.