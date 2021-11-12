Phoebus prevails, Maury falls in state finals

NORFOLK, Va. — The Phoebus Phantoms are a local football powerhouse. Seven state titles and Penninsula domination headline their impressive resume. Of late, however, that final hump has grown for the Phantoms, with no state title since 2011.
That changed tonight in Lynchburg. Despite an undefeated Liberty Christian team seeming poised to prolong the slump, Phoebus rose to the occasion behind a parade of pick 6's to win the title.
"We've consistently won, but we needed the big one," said head coach Jeremy Blount, his shirt drenched not just from the day long rain....but a championship Gatorade bath as well.
While the Phantoms tried to recapture greatness, Maury found it. The Commodores 2019 state title was their first in 80 years, a part of 4 straight state tournament appearances. They appeared poised to continue that upward trajectory, up 7 with just over 4 minutes remaining. Stonebridge, their undefeated opponent score quickly, got the ball back, and found the end zone again on the last play of the game to steal history out from under the Commodores, 27-21.