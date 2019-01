HAMPTON, Va. — It was a battle for first place in the Peninsula District. The winner would almost be a lock to be the regular season district champion. Phoebus left little doubt as to who the best team was Tuesday night. They rolled over Menchville 70-54.

Khyree Temple led the way for the Phantoms with 20 points and Detionne Leach was also a force with 19.

These highlights turn into a regular dunk contest.