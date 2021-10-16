Pickett leads Pitt to 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech finished with a season-low 225 yards. The Hokies’ lone score came on a 2-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson in the third quarter.

Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Pickett threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Gavin Bartholomew and 36 yards to Jared Wayne, and he scored on a 3-yard run — all in the first half — as the Panthers (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight game. Pittsburgh moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Pickett, arguably the leader for ACC Player of the Year at the season’s halfway point, has thrown 21 touchdown passes and just one interception. He completed 22 of 37 for 203 yards against Virginia Tech, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for a career-high 140 yards.