Pilots celebrate July 4th with fifth straight win

HAMPTON, Va. — The Pilots won their fifth straight game of the season, beating the Tobs in a back-and-forth contest 5-4, evening the season series at 2-2.

The bats stayed hot for the Pilots, recording their second double-digit hit game in a row. Ryan Dooley (James Madison), Trey Morgan (VMI), Aaron Manias (Nebraska), Henry Garcia (Howard College), and Darnell Parker (Wichita State) all recorded multi-hit games for the Pilots tonight.

Brian Ereu (Univ. of Science and Art) was decent for the Pilots tonight. In 5.2 innings, Ereu gave up four runs on seven hits, striking out five.

Todd Mozoki (James Madison) got the win for the Pilots as the first pitcher out of the bullpen. He went 1.1 innings, gave up no runs, one hit, and struck out one.

Michael Caldon (Felician University) got the save for the Pilots, striking out the last batter of the game with the bases loaded.

The Pilots started the game hot with three runs, three hits, and three walks in the first inning. Justin Starke (VMI), Chris Martinez (Univ. of Science and Art), and Ethan Ott (UNC Pembroke) all recorded RBIs.

Wilson quickly answered with a two-out double in the top of the second, scoring two runs.

Ryan Dooley recorded an outfield assist for the second game in a row as he threw out a runner at home to end the top of the fourth.

Darnell Parker got his first hit as a Pilot tonight, beating out an infield single in the fourth inning. Aaron Manias was able to hit him in with a two-out RBI single, his second hit of the game.

The Tobs tied the game in the top of the sixth with two RBI singles, evening it up at 4-4. That tie didn’t last long, as Darnell Parker’s speed proved lethal again. He got on base as the leadoff batter, beating out an infield single again. Later in the inning, he came across on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Dooley, which ended up being the winning run.