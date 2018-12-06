Kyle Butler capped off a four-run bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single as the Peninsula Pilots beat the Holly Springs Salamanders 8-7.

Butler, a Western Branch HS alum, also drove in the first run of the night. The Pilots jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 4 innings.

Starter Eric Mullet brought his "A" game, throwing 5 innings of scoreless, one hit baseball for the Pilots.

However, the Salamanders scored 7 runs off of the Pilots bullpen in the 8th and 9th innings.

Butler made sure that wasn't enough. His game winner kept the Pilots in first place in the North division.

