HAMPTON, Va.- Despite a slow start, the Hampton Pirates stormed out in front and never looked back winning 38-10 over Shaw and gave new head coach, Robert Prunty his first win at HU. The Pirates got 142 yards passing and 2 scores from Delmon Williams coming off the bench. Special teams also helped with a second quarter blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown. Hampton (1-0) takes to the road to face Monmouth next Saturday.

