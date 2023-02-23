Pirates enjoy Senior Night with a win over Monmouth

Russell Dean scored 18 points as Hampton beat Monmouth 86-81 on Thursday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — Russell Dean scored 18 points as Hampton beat Monmouth 86-81 on Thursday night. Dean added five rebounds and eight assists for the Pirates (8-22, 5-12 Colonial Athletic Association).

Kyrese Mullen scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Marquis Godwin was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.