HAMPTON, Va.- Hampton Pirates football will be off to a fresh start with their upcoming season. It gets underway on September 1st when they host Shaw at 6pm on Saturday. They do so under new head coach, Robert Prunty. HU comes off a 6-5 record last year in their final season in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. They'll begin play as new members of the Big South Conference. "I just want them to get better each day", says Prunty.

The Pirates have key players returning starting with quarterback, Delmon Williams out of Norfolk. "We're coming together as a team", he says. Prunty just wants to keep things simple and have his team play selfless football.

