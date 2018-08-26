HAMPTON, Va.- The Hampton Pirates embark on a new journey in the Big South Conference as they continue to work towards the 2018 football season. It will be the first for head coach, Robert Prunty as HU comes off a 6-5 campaign in their final season as members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Prunty is liking what he's seeing out of his team so far before they open up at home in a non-conference game against Shaw on September 1st, but is always looking for more. "We've got a long way to go", he says. "The effort is there".

Prunty wants an up-tempo style on offense and an aggressive defense to go along with it that could make them successful, but he says they've got to have the basics down. "It's technique. It's fundamentals".

