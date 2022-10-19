Pirates looking to remain "calm" against the Spiders

Hampton University is back in town this Saturday for homecoming as #21 Richmond comes to Armstrong Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University hits a point in their football schedule in which they face three Football Championship Subdivision schools in four weeks that are in the top 25.

Their first comes Saturday afternoon against 21st ranked Richmond from Armstrong Stadium. It's the Pirates homecoming as they try to improve on their record of 4-2. They'll also play William & Mary (12th) and Elon (25th).

Hampton's thought process going into the game is to keep it at an even keel. "We're trying to keep our emotions low", says senior wide receiver Jadakis Bonds. "Just staying together as a unit. That's what is keeping us calm."

It will be the 4th overall meeting between the schools. Richmond is 3-0 against Hampton, but it will be the first time the two have met since 2015.