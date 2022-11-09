Pirates routed by Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison men's basketball racked up a second consecutive 100-point scoring effort for the first time since 1991 on Wednesday evening, cruising to a 106-58 victory over Hampton at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.



The Dukes (2-0) spread the scoring effort around again, with five players scoring in double figures, as JMU shot 60.6% (40-66) from the field and held Hampton (0-1) to a 32.3% (21-65) shooting performance.



Sophomore Terrence Edwards erupted for his best collegiate effort, scoring the Dukes' first 10 points and rolling to 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 16 first-half minutes alone before finishing with a 21-11-5 line in just 22 minutes.



Graduate student Takal Molson added 20 points and nine boards of his own, going 7-of-10 from the field in 21 turnover-free minutes, while senior Vado Morse knocked down a trio of three-pointers on his way to 14 points and four assists.



Sophomore Justin Amadi and graduate student Mezie Offurum each chipped in 11 points as JMU cleared the century mark in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 14-21, 1991.



Hampton guard Marquis Godwin led the Pirates with 12 points and Deuce Dean added 10.

