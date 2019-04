NEWARK, N.J. — Jermaine Marrow had 22 points as Hampton topped NJIT 82-70 in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Greg Heckstall had 19 points for Hampton (18-16). Kalin Fisher added 16 points. Trevond Barnes had 13 points for the visiting team. Zach Cooks had 22 points for the Highlanders (22-13). Diandre Wilson added 12 points. The Pirates next play on the road at the Thundering Herd of Marshall.