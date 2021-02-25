Pirates win regular season finale at Longwood

Hampton started strong and worked their way to a 74-68 win over the Lancers.

FARMVILLE, Va. — Hampton held off several second half flurries from homestanding Longwood on Wednesday night to come away with a 74-68 win closing out its Big South Conference regular season.

With the win, Hampton (10-13, 9-9) locked up the seventh-seed in the Hercules Tires Big South Tournament and will host tenth-seeded Presbyterian on Saturday at 2 pm in the HU Convocation Center. The nine wins in conference play equals the most for Hampton in Big South action as the 2018-19 team went 9-7.

The Pirates held a lead for nearly 37 minutes, but saw an 11-point second half advantage whittled down to one on a pair of occasions and to a one-possession game with 45 seconds left.

Russell Dean drove the lane for a floater and converted a three-point play with 17 seconds left to put Hampton up 72-66. After a block by Dajour Dickens, Chris Shelton picked up the rebound and hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to lead 74-66. A late bucket by the Lancers’ Nate Lliteras gave the final margin of 74-68.

After trailing for what turned out to be the last time at 7-6 after a pair of Zac Watson free throws with 14:12 left in the half, Hampton went on a 12-0 run early to take an 18-9 lead on a 3-pointer from Davion Warren with 11:21 on the clock.

That advantage got no higher than nine throughout the first half as Saheem Anthony closed out the first half with a 3-ball to put Hampton up 44-35 at intermission. A Dickens jumper gave Hampton an early 46-35 lead 32 seconds into the second half and Davion Warren put Hampton back up 48-37 on a pair of free throws with 18:18 left.