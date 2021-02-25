Pirates win regular season finale at Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. — Hampton held off several second half flurries from homestanding Longwood on Wednesday night to come away with a 74-68 win closing out its Big South Conference regular season.
With the win, Hampton (10-13, 9-9) locked up the seventh-seed in the Hercules Tires Big South Tournament and will host tenth-seeded Presbyterian on Saturday at 2 pm in the HU Convocation Center. The nine wins in conference play equals the most for Hampton in Big South action as the 2018-19 team went 9-7.
The Pirates held a lead for nearly 37 minutes, but saw an 11-point second half advantage whittled down to one on a pair of occasions and to a one-possession game with 45 seconds left.
Russell Dean drove the lane for a floater and converted a three-point play with 17 seconds left to put Hampton up 72-66. After a block by Dajour Dickens, Chris Shelton picked up the rebound and hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to lead 74-66. A late bucket by the Lancers’ Nate Lliteras gave the final margin of 74-68.
After trailing for what turned out to be the last time at 7-6 after a pair of Zac Watson free throws with 14:12 left in the half, Hampton went on a 12-0 run early to take an 18-9 lead on a 3-pointer from Davion Warren with 11:21 on the clock.
That advantage got no higher than nine throughout the first half as Saheem Anthony closed out the first half with a 3-ball to put Hampton up 44-35 at intermission. A Dickens jumper gave Hampton an early 46-35 lead 32 seconds into the second half and Davion Warren put Hampton back up 48-37 on a pair of free throws with 18:18 left.
Warren was the leading scorer for Hampton with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Dean added nine points and five assists, while Marquis Godwin also scored nine. Dickens chipped in with eight points, six rebounds and three blocked shots and Anthony added seven points.