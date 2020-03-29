PIT Chairman, Community Legend Mahlon Parker Passes Away at 93

The Chairman of the PIT for the past 27 years, Parker was a Portsmouth mainstay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A participant in the inaugural Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, and the Chairman of the most recent, Mahlon Parker was a forward thinking throwback.

Parker passed away on March 28th following a long battle with illness.

Parker was a Portsmouth staple, preferring never to leave the city for too long at once, and making sure the successful basketball tournament stayed in the city in which it began.