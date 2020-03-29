PIT Chairman, Community Legend Mahlon Parker Passes Away at 93

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A participant in the inaugural Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, and the Chairman of the most recent, Mahlon Parker was a forward thinking throwback.
Parker passed away on March 28th following a long battle with illness.
Parker was a Portsmouth staple, preferring never to leave the city for too long at once, and making sure the successful basketball tournament stayed in the city in which it began.
"A true southern gentleman," is how PIT Vice Chair Mike Morris described him, and it's how he'll be remembered.