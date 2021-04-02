x
Momentum stalls for VA Tech in loss to Pitt

Fresh off a big win over UVA, the Hokies fell to the Panthers 83-72 on Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH — Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and Pittsburgh beat No. 16 Virginia Tech 83-72 to end a three-game skid. 

Johnson had been slumping and was held out of Pitt’s starting lineup for the first time this season and second time in his three-year career. He shot 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as the Panthers had their way against a usually stingy Virginia Tech defense. Pittsburgh beat a ranked opponent for the first time since January 2019.

 Keve Aluma scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting for the Hokies, who were coming off a win over then-No. 8 Virginia.