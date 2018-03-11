CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) fell 23-13 to Pitt (5-4, 4-1 ACC) on Friday night at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers finished with 249 yards, while Pitt tallied 315 yards with 254 yards rushing. Virginia took a 10-7 lead into the half, but the Panthers outscored the Cavaliers 17-3 in the second half.

Pitt upsets UVA 23-13
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) kneels in the end zone prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

UVA scored to tie the game 7-7 on a 42-yard pass to Terrell Jana at the end of the first quarter then took a 10-7 lead with a minute to go before the half. Pitt took a 14-10 lead at the end of the third quarter. UVA cut it to one on a 42-yard field goal by Brian Delaney, but the Panthers responded with a 75-yard rush on the first play of the ensuing drive.

