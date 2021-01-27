Pixellot cameras give fans of high school sports options to watch

With some area schools trying to resume playing high school sports without fans, Pixellot cameras provide a front row seat.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Only a handful of area cities area making a return to high school sports while trying to maneuver through the Covid-19 pandemic. There still no fans alllowed in the stands. For parents and relatives who can't make it, schools are providing pixellot cameras as an option for everyone to have a front row seat.

One is mounted at any event like a recent wrestling match at Cox High School. Folks can link up an start watching. Its been in place the past couple of years around the state through the National Federation of State High Schools and the Virginia High School League. David Rhodes, who's the coordinator of student activities for Virginia Beach Public Schools feels it couldn't have come at a better time. "It kind of ratcheted things up it made it even more appropriate for us to look into this and so we researched it we gave the approvals".

Jessica Horning says it gives family members of student/athletes to not miss any special moments. "Not only is Pixellot allowing mom and dad up the road to watch, it's allowing grandma and grandpa in California or a parent who's deployed to watch", she says. "So they've been really thankful for that."