PJ Gill leads Monarchs in his own way

The walk-on point guard has carved out an undeniable role as ODU's leader

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a reason that quarterbacks are so often captains of their football teams. They touch the ball on every single offensive possession, and their importance on the field often expands to the locker room by default.

Old Dominion head basketball coach Jeff Jones echoes the typical importance of on field production in off field leadership. "In order to be a leader, you have to have people that want to follow you. If you don't have the cache of being a star player sometimes other players just don't respond," says Jones, a former star point guard himself at UVA.

PJ Gill walked-on to ODU last season after two years at Johnson and Wales. He knew earning playing time would be a challenge, but that taking on that challenge would make him a better player. "I felt it was time for me to play on a bigger stage. I knew it wasn't going to be easy, I knew there would be some setbacks. I might not be getting all the play time that I wanted, but if I put in the work I needed to, that would help me get better at the end of the day," says Gill.

In the process of improving his game, PJ ascended to a leadership role. Star player or not, people wanted to follow.

"People respect and like PJ so much that even though he's a walk on, they want to listen to him because of his character, because of everything he gives to the team," Jones describes.

According to Jones, a typical PJ practice entrance is accompanied with a "hey friends". Gill cites his Mom when describing his proclivity for developing strong relationships with teammates. "My Mom instilled into me when I was young that I'm gonna have to make connections with people to make it far in life," says Gill.

Gill describes his role with the Monarchs as "making sure everybody is level headed and motivated at the same time."

Gill is a natural leader, but it took time to grow into this role at Old Dominion. "It was definitely difficult, me coming in being a walk on. The preseason training was difficult, getting to know a new system was difficult," says Gill, "but after a lot of observation, talking with my coaches, talking with my teammates, it all kind of formed itself together."

Quick to deflect credit to the team, Gill says this group's dynamic is built on respect for each other. He also cites roommate Mekhi Long for his own leadership, describing a 1-2 punch captaincy that has led the Monarchs to a 5th place finish in the Sun Belt.

"He's more reserved, I kind of do the talking, but on the court he gets the job done no matter the game, so we kind of balance each other out."