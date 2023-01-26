Plaxico Burress, LaVar Arrington give back in Norfolk

Virginia Beach native Burress and former Washington pro LaVar donate time and resources to 757 Colts

NORFOLK, Va. — Unknowing patrons at the Azalea Inn and Time Out Sports Bar were treated to a couple of surprise guests today. The Norfolk sport's bar hosted Plaxico Burress and LaVar Arrington Thursday, in an event sponsored by Pace O'Matic. The gaming company has partnered with Arrington to give back, and recruited Plaxico with an eye on the 757.

"We have LaVar Arrington here today and Plaxico Burress, that are interviewing the owners of the business talking about what skill games have done for their business, talking about giving back to the community. We also have a youth team here we're giving back money today to help support their local team," said Jina Reinhardt, representing Pace O'Matic.

As a part of the event, the company donated $2,500 dollars to the 757 Colts, a local youth football program in Hampton Roads.

Arrington and Burress also spent time with the players and coaches from the team. "Every single kid I see, I see me. I needed to have, we all have needed to have, someone who plays a major part in inspiring us. Giving us the bravery or the thought to aspire and be motivated," said Arrington, who has taken up podcasting in his post playing career.

For Burress, his inspiration was a fellow local legend, and familiar name to area sports fans. "My high school coach, Cadillac Harris. He just retired this past year and they ended up naming the field after him at Green Run. It's earned and deserved. He was that father figure in my life that I didn't have, once I got to high school."

"I know where I came from. This is a very special place. You can travel anywhere in the world, people all over will tell you that Tidewater has some of the best athletes to play on every level in every sport," the former Green Run Stallion said. "To come back and be able to give back is something that, when I was asked to do it I'm dropping everything on my schedule."