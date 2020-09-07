Play Ball: the Peninsula Pilots are back at it

HAMPTON, Va. — The Peninsula Pilots are back in action. Yes, we're talking live baseball games in Hampton.
The Pilots say that one of their players just tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in quarantine. The games go on.
It's a shortened season this year for this summer league that is mostly college baseball players.
The Pilots are taking the necessary health and safety precautions and limit the number of fans to 1,000.
Why is it so important to play ball? Let's let Pilot's manager Hank Morgan answer that, "We're investing in the notion that baseball is good for the soul and that somehow or another we can do something positive for the country and our community and these kids."