Play Ball: the Peninsula Pilots are back at it

With a limited number of fans and taking the necessary precautions, there is baseball during the pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. — The Peninsula Pilots are back in action. Yes, we're talking live baseball games in Hampton.

The Pilots say that one of their players just tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in quarantine. The games go on.

It's a shortened season this year for this summer league that is mostly college baseball players.

The Pilots are taking the necessary health and safety precautions and limit the number of fans to 1,000.