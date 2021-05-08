Players & Families happy to play ball at annual Challenger Jamboree

NORFOLK, Va. — This year's annual Jake Hardison Challenger Jamboree felt more like a special holiday morning for its players and their families. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials couldn't hold the event that would have brought hundreds of players from as far away as Puerto Rico and Arizona to here in Hampton Roads. "Last year was a lot of disappointment", says Jamboree Co-Chairperson, Rosa Gregory. "This year things started looking up. We knew it was going to happen even though it would be smaller. Everybody was excited."
Twenty-four teams are participating in the 29th annual event from Azalea Little League in Norfolk. Not only are the players thrilled, it gives their families a much needed boost. "Just Challenger in general as a parent, you form that network", says Gregory. "You get to talk to other parents of special needs children and adults and we learn things from each other." The Challenger Jamboree wraps on Sunday with games starting at 9am.