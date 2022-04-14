Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Returns

To look around the P.I.T. as a die hard basketball fan is to be overcome with familiarity. Faces you've seen graces your TV or computer screen now populate the orange bleachers typically reserved for trucker faithful. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim talks with Texas A&M (and former Virginia Tech) head coach Buzz Williams in between taking pictures with fans. Current Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young pumps his fist towards a fan screeching "Let's Go Hokieeees!" Legendary NBA referees Joey Crawford and Tony Brothers are courtside, eyes following the action but no whistle to blow. The far side of the gym is reserved for hundreds of NBA scouts while players fresh off of NCAA tournament runs attempt to catch their eye.