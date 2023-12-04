Portsmouth Invitational Tourney continues to endure

It's safe to say that the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has evolved through the years before NBA and international scouts. The 69th edition is no different when it comes to evaluating talent from around the country. According to tournament director, Mike Morris, its purpose still comes in handy.
"We have niche I'll say. We've always been about those seniors that have exhausted their eligibility", says Morris. "There's no where that NBA teams can go and see 64 guys who are eligible for the draft."
The first set of games gets underway tonight 7pm and 9pm. Joe Bryant, Jr. is one of two Norfolk State players in the PIT along with teammate, Kris Bankston. Bryant is in the 9pm game playing for Portmouth Partnership. The tournament continues through Saturday with the finals at 7pm.