Portsmouth Invitational Tourney continues to endure

After 69 editions, the P.I.T. continues its purpose guiding the top seniors to the professional ranks of basketball.

It's safe to say that the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has evolved through the years before NBA and international scouts. The 69th edition is no different when it comes to evaluating talent from around the country. According to tournament director, Mike Morris, its purpose still comes in handy.

"We have niche I'll say. We've always been about those seniors that have exhausted their eligibility", says Morris. "There's no where that NBA teams can go and see 64 guys who are eligible for the draft."