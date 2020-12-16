Portsmouth Public Schools suspends sports practices, conditioning through winter break

Portsmouth Public Schools suspended student sports and sport conditioning from December 17 through January 3. Activities are allowed to start again on January 4.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Wednesday afternoon, Portsmouth Public Schools suspended student sports and sport conditioning from December 17 through January 3.

Activities are allowed to start again on January 4.

Athletic director Vincent Pugh said the choice was made to cut back on the potential spread of coronavirus.

"The Hampton Roads athletic directors met recently and we agreed to delay the beginning of basketball until Jan. 11," he explained. "That said, this is an evolving situation that we must monitor daily so that decision may be revisited if positivity rates do not subside."