Possible federal legislation reportedly could give Commanders stadium at RFK site

House representative, James Comer of Kentucky, is introducing legislation that could allow Washington to built a stadium for the Commanders at the old RFK site.

Example video title will go here for this video

With the Commanders in the midst of being under new ownership, there's the bigger question of where they'll be playing long term. Maryland is in the mix along with Virginia, but on Thursday evening, there's an apparent attempt of the team landing back in the nation's capital.

According to the Washington Post, House representative James Comer (R-Kentucky), is preparing to introduce legislation that could allow Washington to build a stadium for the Commanders at the old RFK site.

It would be a football stadium or mixed use stadium. Comer is the chairman of a powerful committee that oversees the district. The Robert F. Kennedy site is on federal land and a spokesperson for a House Oversite Committee said the details of the legislation haven't been finalized.

Talks are still ongoing with the D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who's trying to lure the team back to the city.