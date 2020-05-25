Postponed Indy 500 puts short-track drivers in spotlight

The roaring engines and flying dirt pellets briefly brought Gas City I-69 Speedway back to life. It wasn’t the same.

The grandstands were empty for this test.

Track organizers only allowed a few crew members per team because of Indiana’s social gatherings limit.

Gabe Wilkins even brought a car with the freshly painted word “covid” next to his number, 19.