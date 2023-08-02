Post's 24 points, 10 rebounds lead BC past Virginia Tech

The Eagles have won five straight in the series against the Hokies including Wednesday night's 82-76 victory.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Quinten Post scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Boston College to an 82-76 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

Boston College had a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but a 15-6 surge in about a two-minute span pulled Virginia Tech within 80-76 with 18 seconds left. Chas Kelley sealed it with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining.

Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC) has won five straight in the series against Virginia Tech (14-10, 4-9).

Post, who entered averaging 20.6 points and has scored 20-plus points in four straight games, was 9 of 14 from the floor and made all three of his 3-point attempts against the Hokies.

BC shot 49% (29 of 59) overall, including 12 of 24 from long range, and had 24 assists. Kelley finished with 17 points, Devin McGlockton added 14 points and Ashton-Langford had nine points and 12 assists.

Grant Basile scored a season-high 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting for Virginia Tech. Justyn Mutt added 16 points and Sean Pedulla had 12. Basile and Pedulla combined for seven of the Hokies' 10 3-pointers.