Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.
In terms of potential contenders for state titles, the first that comes to mind is Highland Springs entering Class 6 with Oscar Smith. The Tigers are reigning champions for two straight years now but 2018 marked Highland Springs 4th consecutive state title.
Their program has been consistent ever since, falling to Stonebridge this past year in the Class 5 State Semifinals. If a school would like to apply for its placement it must submit it in writing to the VHSL office by August 8th.