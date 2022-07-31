Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs

Highland Springs out of Richmond is projected to move to Class 6 who would be big contenders for Oscar Smith

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.

In terms of potential contenders for state titles, the first that comes to mind is Highland Springs entering Class 6 with Oscar Smith. The Tigers are reigning champions for two straight years now but 2018 marked Highland Springs 4th consecutive state title.