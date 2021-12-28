Price, Hokies prepare for Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech takes on Maryland Wednesday in Yankee Stadium

NORFOLK, Va. — "It's my school, this is home, that's it."

J.C. Price spoke directly from the heart after the UVA game. A whirlwind month had taken him from D-Line coordinator to interim head coach, and a program from a low point to a redefining rivalry win.

A month later and the dust has settled for Virginia Tech. They found a place in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland and a new head coach in Brent Pry. Price will coach the game against Maryland, and then retake his assistant role under Pry. He addressed the media a day out from kickoff against the Terps.