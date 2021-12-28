Price, Hokies prepare for Pinstripe Bowl

NORFOLK, Va. — "It's my school, this is home, that's it."
J.C. Price spoke directly from the heart after the UVA game. A whirlwind month had taken him from D-Line coordinator to interim head coach, and a program from a low point to a redefining rivalry win.
A month later and the dust has settled for Virginia Tech. They found a place in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland and a new head coach in Brent Pry. Price will coach the game against Maryland, and then retake his assistant role under Pry. He addressed the media a day out from kickoff against the Terps.
Conversation topics ranged from picking socks for the team to Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Throughout the conversation one thing remained clear, J.C. Price is still living the same dream as when he said those heartfelt words.