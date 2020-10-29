Princess Anne Country Club can boast of world ranked golf course

Golf Magazine rated the the course as one of the top 25 in the world under 6,000 yards long.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Is it the beauty? Is it the challenge? Is it the tradition? Chances are, it's all three that add up to something special.

Golf Magazine recently honored Princess Anne Country Club for having one of the top 25 courses in the world that is under 6,000 yards long. There are only 6 courses from the U.S. on the list.

Obviously, this is a big time honor that club president Chris Fanney takes to heart. He says, "It's just wonderful. We kid around and say this is a little Augusta, but you do that for all your home courses. You're very proud of your home courses."

What's it like playing on this course? We'll leave that up to the club's head PGA pro Matt Liebler, "While it shorter in yardage, definitely tighter, so you do have to hit the ball straight. The green complexes are very challenging. Greens that are very hard to read. You've got to hit golf shots out here, that's for sure."