Princess Anne girls and boys head to region finals

Another day of region playoffs is in the books. The Cavalier boys and girls advancing. For the girls it's their 15th straight trip the state playoffs.

This is the part of the high school basketball region playoffs where the pressure builds. A win and your automatically qualify for the state tournament. It was a great day for Princess Anne High School. In the Class 5 Region A semifinals, the boys made easy work of Kempsville 57-40.

Will Bland led the Cavaliers with 20 points who now head to the state tournament for the first time in 24 years. The last time that happened in 1999, they won it all.

They'll next face Green Run, who had to overcome a rough night of shooting as they beat Salem 36-28. By doing so, the Stallions head to the state tourney for the fourth time in the last five years.

On the girls side in Class 5 Region, Princess Anne punched their ticket to the state tournament for the 15th straight year as they stormed past Indian River 53-16 and will next take on Salem who topped Kempsville 43-41.