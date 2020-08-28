Professional teams unify in protest, pause games to support racial justice

An unprecedented protest in the NBA, as players walk out of a playoff game. Former Kempsville High star and NBA player JR Reid describes witnessing a new era.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kenosha, Wisconsin is about a 44-minute drive from Milwaukee, depending on traffic, where the Bucks call home.

Kenosha is 17 hours and 56 minutes from Orlando, Florida, depending on traffic, where the Bucks call home right now.

On Wednesday those Milwaukee Bucks did not come out of the locker room for their NBA playoff game. Soon after the game was canceled, then all the night's games were canceled, then the MLB did the same, the WNBA, the MLS. In the end, a sports-wide protest had erupted like a volcano, lava oozing across the media landscape and society as a whole. From Kenosha to Orlando and everywhere in between.

The reason: Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police the night before. The Milwaukee Bucks were 17 hours and 56 minutes away pending traffic. Then all of a sudden, they were right next to Blake, in every headline and every sentence out of the mouth of anchors, sports or otherwise, across the country.

"They've seen what happened over time and now it's their time. Athletes of today are not gonna sit back and wait until a more convenient time, athletes today if something is not right we want to fix it now," said JR Smith, former Kempsville High School star and NBA player.

Now an assistant coach with Monmouth University, JR's era did not see much political activism

"Not really. It was a different era," he says.

Perhaps that's why the pride swells so profusely when you ask about Wednesday's protest.

"They have it all, and they're standing up for people who don't have it, who don't have a voice, so I'm in support and I stand with the players."

Games on Thursday and Friday have already been postponed, with plans to resume Saturday. Whether anything was tangibly gained from the walk-out remains to be seen.