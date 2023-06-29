Promotion to Norfolk brings Garrett Stallings home

The Grassfield alum is not one step from the majors while playing near friends and family

NORFOLK, Va. — The life of a baseball player, especially early on, is nomadic. Whether it's working their way through the minors or sweating out trade deadlines and exploring free agency, most baseball players see more than a few cities in their career.

The tale is no different for Garrett Stallings. After a stellar career at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, the right-handed pitcher moved on to Knoxville, playing for the University of Tennessee. From there Stallings was picked in the 5th round of 2019 MLB draft by the Angels, eventually traded to Baltimore and then onto the well trodden path through the minor leagues.

This particular path, however, led Stallings back somewhere familiar. Back to the region where he was first team All-Tidewater and first team All-State. Back to the area where he had a 1.16 ERA as a high school senior, where he won a district title and threw 86 strikeouts. After an extended stay with double A Aberdeen, Stallings was called up to Norfolk last week, and is set to take the mound in Harbor Park this weekend.