Pry names Wells starting QB for Va. Tech

Hokies head coach, Brent Pry made the announcement official that Grant Wells will be the starting quarterback after practice on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry made it official after practice on Wednesday that Grant Wells will open the season as starting quarterback for the Hokies when they take on Old Dominion September 2nd.

Wells, a two year starter for Marshall University, nudged out fellow quarterbacks Jason Brown and Connor Blumrick. He threw for 3,535 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Thundering Herd last season.

Back in 2020, Wells led Marshall to a 7-0 start that season also throwing 16 TDs and just four interceptions during that stretch. They ended the year losing three straight.