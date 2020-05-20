Pure Silk Championship: the week that wasn't

This was supposed to be the week the LPGA returned to Kingsmill.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — This week was supposed to be the return of the best female golfers in the world to Kingsmill in Williamsburg. For obvious reasons, the Pure Silk Championship is not happening this year.

Kingsmill's chief operating officer, Joel Paige is a veteran of hosting tournaments. This is something completely different for him, too. "Obviously it's a big disappointment. It's a great community event, but like everything else we'll get past this. We're very excited for next year. I wish I could say it's business as usual, but not this year."

Paige went on to talk about the spirit of the event, about how it's a time to bring people together. He feels that spirit might be even stronger next year. "It's not going to impact the vibe at all. Next year is going to be bigger and better. I think it may even be hungrier, assuming we're back to somewhat normal. I think when you have something, then don't have it, you tend to miss it more."