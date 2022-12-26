Queen's historic season at Langley Speedway

You'd have to go back to the 1980's for any local driver to put up the type of season Brendan Queen put together in 2022.

HAMPTON, Va. — Brendan Queen couldn't quite explain the season had this year racing at Langley Speedway. He owned the Late Model Division to the tune of nine wins in route to his third straight title in the event.

The Chesapeake native started off the season winning his first five races on Saturdays. He was also racing on dirt tracks in Elizabeth City, North Carolina at Dixieland Speedway and would go on to capture Rookie Of The Year honors along with the track's most popular driver.

A roll like that reminds you of being in a different sport, say like football. "Football is football, ya know?", says Queen. "We love what we do obviously. I think the momentum is just as big in the same type of way."

By winning on various surfaces, you might wonder is he supertitous? Absolutely, but to what extent?

"I've been wearing the same lucky underwear since I won the Hampton Heat in 2020, so I'm huge that", he says. "I have one pair on race day."

In case you're wondering, yes he did clarify his statement. "Those things go back in the wash and I don't touch 'em until the next race."