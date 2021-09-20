Rahne preaches consistency as Monarchs continue with tough schedule

After having some good moments, drives or even quarters in games 1-3, ODU now looks to string those moments together

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion Monarchs are rebuilding.

It's head coach Ricky Rahne's first year manning the sidelines and a 1-11 season in 2019 somehow got even worse in 2020 when they had no season. There's a lot of work to do, and likely a lot of losses to suffer, before this program reaches its goals.

Within those losses, one to power 5 Wake Forest and one to top 25 caliber Liberty, there have been moments. Plays, drives and quarters that offer a glimpse into the brightest potential future. The next step: full games against the highest level of competition. That takes one thing that has been missing thus far in the Monarch's season...consistency.