NORFOLK, Va. — It didn't take long. A week after Bobby Wilder resigned as football coach, the ODU Monarchs have found their new head coach. Sources 13NewsNow have confirmed Penn State offensive coordinator, Ricky Rahne will take over the reigns. The 39 year old will have his official introduction on Wednesday morning.

Rahne has been an assistant with the Nittany Lions the past six seasons under head coach, James Franklin. He's had previous assistant stops at Vanderbilt, Kansas State, his alma mater, Cornell and at Holy Cross. He had PSU averaging 34.3 points a game ranking them 22nd in the country.

He takes over for Wilder, who re-started the program back in 2009. Previously Rahne was the quarterbacks coach his first four years at Penn State guiding the likes of Trace McSorley and Christian Hackenberg.