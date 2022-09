Warwick had no problems taking on Hampton tonight and held them scoreless 43-0. It would be thanks to multiple connection between Eduardo Rios Jr. and Messiah Delhomme to help catapult them to victory. Poquoson also edged New Kent 10-7, Bethel blanked Denbigh 48-0, Warhill blanked Smithfield 42-0, and finally York defeated Grafton 17-10.