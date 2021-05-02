Rams bring home 1st state title in 20 years

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It was a 20 year wait for Lafayette High School to nail down another state title, but it took just 1:27 left in the game to seal the deal. Mike Green busted several tackles that led to an insurance touchdown as the Rams won over Lord Botetourt 27-13 and capture their first Class 3 state championship since 2001. "We were known for going to the playoffs and we never really got past that", Green said after their win. "We've been working for this. I guess it shows out right now."