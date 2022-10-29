Rams cruise past Islanders

At Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on Friday, it was a Bay Rivers District showdown between Lafayette and Poquoson. The Rams led 21-7 in the third quarter as Jaylen Pretlow would scurry from a couple yards to extend their lead 28-7 over the Islanders. Then still in the third, Demarcus Lawrence ran for 60 yards for another touchdown as Lafayette went on to grab the win 42-15. Lawrence was the superstar for the Rams on the night with 206 rushing yards, and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Lafayette will play host next Friday as the Rams will meet rival Warhill with the Bay Rivers District title at stake. Warhill defeated York 32-7 on Friday.
In the Peninsula District Warwick blanked Menchville 23-0, Phoebus took down Gloucester 29-7, Kecoughtan rolled past Hampton 35-14, and New Kent defeated Jamestown 62-7.