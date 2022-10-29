Rams cruise past Islanders

At Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on Friday, it was a Bay Rivers District showdown between Lafayette and Poquoson. The Rams led 21-7 in the third quarter as Jaylen Pretlow would scurry from a couple yards to extend their lead 28-7 over the Islanders. Then still in the third, Demarcus Lawrence ran for 60 yards for another touchdown as Lafayette went on to grab the win 42-15. Lawrence was the superstar for the Rams on the night with 206 rushing yards, and three touchdowns on 14 carries.